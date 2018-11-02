AUGUSTA — A free Armistice Day Centennial Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Maine State Cultural Building at 230 State St., in Augusta, according to a news release from the museum.

One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, after four years and millions of lives lost, an armistice between Germany and the Allies was enacted. This important first step to bringing an end to World War I is currently celebrated as Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans. The armistice centennial offers a chance to look back on Mainers contributions from the war zone to the home front and to acknowledge the debt we owe to our veterans.

The schedule:

• World War I reenactors will demonstrate military drills and inspections in the Cultural Building Archives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Armistice Day Commemoration Ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.: Remarks by Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, adjutant general for the Maine National Guard, and Capt. Jonathan Bratten, historian for the Maine National Guard, as well other honored guests.

• Ceremonial wreath laying is set for 2:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by The Maine State Museum, Maine State Library, and the Maine State Archives.

For more information, call 287-2301, or visit mainestatemuseum.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >