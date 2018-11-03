NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over a parking spot and says the allegation is being reported “for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

The actor was arrested Friday and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly hitting another man in the face during a parking dispute in New York City.

The other man told police Baldwin hit him with his hand. He said he wasn’t sure if it was a punch or a slap.

But Baldwin said later on the Twitter account of the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation that “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot” is false. He said he “wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

Police have surveillance video of the incident from a nearby building, authorities said.

“They’re out there saying he punched him in the face – I don’t know if that’s necessarily the case,” a police spokesman said. “The victim is just saying ‘he hit me, he hit me.'”

The alleged victim, Wojciech Cieszkowski, 49, went to a hospital complaining of physical pain. He had redness on his neck, the spokesman said.

Share

< Previous

Next >