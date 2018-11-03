JAY — A hunting camp owned by a Vermont man and two side-by-side ATVs were destroyed by fire Friday night, Fire/Rescue Chief Mike Booker wrote in a text Saturday.

The camp off Morse Hill Road burned to the ground, he wrote. The fire was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Firefighters were called back at about 12:55 a.m. on Saturday because it rekindled.

The camp is owned by Bruce Smith of Lyndonville, Vermont, Booker wrote. It is insured.

State fire investigator Jeremy Damren of the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. The cause is undetermined, Booker wrote.

“We had to lay almost 3,000 feet of hose from Morse Hill Road to the fire scene,” according to Booker. “We (were) only able to get one firetruck to it.”

About 20 firefighters from Jay, East Dixfield, Wilton and Livermore Falls responded.