A 15-year-old Standish boy was injured and a man is in police custody following a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in Standish on Friday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy A. Smith, 60, of Windham was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at about 9:40 p.m. Friday on Pequawket Trail in Standish after receiving a call from a man who said his son had been struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

The son was treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police later stopped Smith on Manchester Road, where he was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

 

