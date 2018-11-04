IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.

1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Canal Street.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Tree Lane.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

8:12 p.m., burglary was reported on Newland Avenue.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Avenue.

9:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.

11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

12:20 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Union Street.

5:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:11 p.m., Jordan M. Buckley, 21, of Presque Isle, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

4:31 p.m., Lawrence Albert, 76, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Riverside Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:56 a.m., a 39-year-old Randolph man was summoned on a charge of violation of protection order on New England Road.

4:06 p.m., a 47-year-old Whitefield woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of State and Bridge streets.

