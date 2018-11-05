AUGUSTA — A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center held its fall festival Oct. 20 at 23 Leighton Road.

Organized by the Social Committee Chairwoman Lisa Lowery and Head Tennis Pro Dan Veilleux, there was tennis, pickleball and triples tennis. Then one-eyed tennis, earmuff tennis, gloved tennis along with a court playing with 1970’s wooden racquets, all to illustrate how much players depend on their senses to be successful for the timing of hitting the ball. Following the challenges on the court, there was a meal of autumn soups.

Sporting the eye mask, gloves and ear muff challenge from left were KVTA President Carol Ladd, new KVTA Facility Manager Cindy McInerney, KVTA member Tracey Cahn and Social Committee Chairwoman Lisa Lowrey. Photo courtesy of A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center Lifetime Achievement Awards were to present to, from left, Ralph Boisvert, Dick Bachelder and Head Pro at A-Copi Dan Veilleux. Photo courtesy of A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The center’s new facility manager Cindy McInerney was introduced. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to board member Dick Bachelder and frequent player Ralph Boisvert. Both men are unable to play often at this point but remain dedicated and supporters of Kennebec Valley Tennis Association and indoor tennis in Augusta.

For more information, call McInerney at A-Copi Tennis at 213-6286 or Carol Ladd at 685-4504.

Share

< Previous

Next >