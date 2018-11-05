Christ the King Parish cemeteries, Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan and St. Sebastian Cemetery in Madison, will close for the winter in early December. Christmas trees, breakable ornaments and statues, lawn decorations, toys and all types of solar lights are not permitted.

For the safety of cemetery staff, the parish insurance does not allow shepherd’s hooks, small white rocks, or any other item that can cause injury or harm. No items should be placed on the ground.

All items should be secured to the top of the headstone or the base that supports it. Without notice to the easement holder, the parish reserves the right to remove and dispose of any memorials or decorations that are unsightly, damaged, or violate guidelines.

For more information, call Nora Natale, office manager, Christ the King Parish, at 474-2039.

