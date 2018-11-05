It’s going to be a wet Election Day, but it won’t be raining the entire day.

One round of rain moves through overnight into early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will be around early in the day, but the rain will let up during the morning.

There should be a decent break in the rain from late morning to early afternoon. It won’t clear up, and it’ll remain damp, but there shouldn’t be much of any steady rain. Expect clouds and a few showers, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s during this time.

Another round of heavier rain moves in during the afternoon, as a line of downpours crosses through the state. It looks like it will move into western and southern Maine as early as 2 p.m., moving through central Maine around 4 p.m., and eastern Maine closer to 6 p.m. Up to an inch of rain will be possible from this round alone, especially in southern and central Maine.

