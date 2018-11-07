Winslow Public Library recently received a Spirit of America Award from the Kennebec County Commissioners at an Oct. 25 ceremony at the Kennebec County Courthouse in Augusta, according to a news release from the library.

The award recognizes the library for providing activities for all ages of the community. The presenter, District Attorney Maeghan Maloney, said, “Winslow Public Library offers an interesting variety of activities for children, teens, and adults. The library introduced the ‘Libraries Rock’ program this summer to attract children, teens and adults to a variety of programs including sing-a-longs, movies, dance and the ReadME program,” according to the release.

For more information, contact the library at 872-1978, [email protected], or visit winslow-me.gov.

