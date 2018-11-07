AUGUSTA — “The Is of Lis,” by artist Martha Miller, will be on exhibit Tuesday, Nov. 13, through Dec. 19 at the Danforth Gallery 46 University Drive.

A series of events have been scheduled to accompany this exhibition, according to a news release from UMA.

Miller, of Woolwich, tells the story of her daughter, Lis, through colorful and multimedia paintings. Lisbeth suffered a traumatic brain injury at age 6 and never recovered, experiencing uncontrolled seizures, severe behavioral disturbances, verbal and memory deficits, and anxiety. Her life of love, hope, pain, desperation, anger and beauty is depicted in Miller’s work. Miller paints pictures of her daughter at different stages – dreaming, coming out of a seizure, exploring — and incorporates the portraits with a wide variety of images, some of which are based on drawings produced by Lisbeth, according to the release.

This exhibition is the first time this ambitious series has been shown.

Events scheduled throughout the exhibition includes “Figure It Out,” a TV show incorporating a figure drawing session to be filmed at the Danforth Gallery; a potluck talk where Miller will discuss her work; and a dinner reception with a panel discussion.

These events are hosted by CAUSE (Community of Artists for UMA Social Empowerment) and are scheduled in the Danforth Gallery as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 15

An opening reception will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. dinner and a Symposium on Art and Mental Health, A CAUSE Empty Bowl Event, tickets are required. Proceeds will support a local nonprofit. Tickets cost $20 for adults or $10 with a student ID. For tickets, visit umabookstore.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

TV show filming of “Figure It Out” is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will incorporate a clothed figure drawing session and conversations with artists to be filmed.

Monday, Dec. 3

CAUSE Potluck Talks featuring Miller is scheduled from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit artsuma.com.

