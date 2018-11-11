IN CANAAN, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Pease Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 9:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:58 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:08 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.

1:21 p.m., a warning was issued following a report of a burglary on Mountain Avenue.

1:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Bray Avenue.

7:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

10:30 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

10:59 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanwood Park Circle.

6:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:47 p.m., a burglary was reported on Crosby Street.

10:16 p.m., fire crews were sent to a call on Athens Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 2:11 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 3:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., fire crews were sent to Cottle Road.

2:31 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on First Park Drive.

6:27 p.m., a burglary was reported on Church Street.

7:58 p.m., police made an arrest following a warrant check on Everett Street.

9:17 p.m., fire crews were sent to a call on Webb Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Badgerboro Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birch Circle.

7:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Iris Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Madison Avenue.

2:20 p.m., fire crews were sent to a call on Bigelow Hill Road.

3:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

5:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Avenue.

10:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

11:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

Sunday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 1:54 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on South Strong Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

7:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Blue Jay Way.

9:03 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Green Street.

9:22 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Burleigh Street.

1:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

4:12 p.m., police made a warrant arrest following a traffic stop on College Avenue.

4:18 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from an apartment on Hathaway Street.

6:49 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

7:21 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a protection order violation on Elm Street.

10:14 p.m., police made an arrest of a juvenile following a report of a motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

11:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:58 a.m., a theft was reported on the Concourse.

1:05 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Silver Street.

1:35 a.m., a noise complaint was taken at apartments on College Avenue.

2:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

2:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Place.

3:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

4:03 a.m., police were called to assist Fairfield with a call on Middle Road.

IN WEST FORKS, Sunday at 3:39 a.m., West Forks Fire and Rescue and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service were sent to a report of a medial emergency on U.S. Route 201.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

3:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Millennium Drive.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., Christopher James Obert, 35, of Anson, arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

12:36 p.m., William Erwin Bowley, 48, of Canaan, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear at a contempt hearing.

4:52 p.m., Steven W. Roderick, 62, of Embden, arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, raising a false public alarm, failure to make oral or written report of an accident, failure to notify of a motor vehicle accident and operating after habitual offender revocation.

11:11 p.m., Christopher Doone, 27, of Norridgewock, arrested on charges of reckless conduct, driving to endanger and criminal speed — 30 mph over.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:29 p.m., Joshua Mayo, 25, of Winslow, arrested on College Avenue on a warrant.

8:08 p.m., Peter Wing, 56, of Waterville, arrested on Elm Street on a charge of violation of harassment order.

Sunday at 1:24 a.m., Christopher Bragg, 33, of Unity, arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence, with at least one prior.

