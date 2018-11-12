AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley YMCA held its 11th annual auction on Oct. 6. Bidders choose from more than 250 silent and live items donated by local businesses, according to a news release from the association.

The event raised more than $50,000 for the Strong Kids Annual Campaign, an increase of $12,000 over the previous year. The annual campaign funds the association’s financial aid program which provides low income individual and families access to memberships, adult programs, youth and adult swim lessons, learning center education, and many other opportunities.

Charlene Bridge, left, was recognized as the 10th John Bridge Award Recipient during the Kennebec Valley YMCA 11th annual Auction Oct. 6. Kennebec Valley YMCA CEO, Tom Warren, is at her right. Photo courtesy of Dave Dostie

Each year the association recognizes an outstanding member of the community with its John Bridge Award during the auction event.

Charlene Bridge, of Manchester, was presented with the 2018 John Bridge Award for her service and philanthropic support to the Kennebec Valley community.

Through a lifetime of working in and supporting Kennebec Valley, Charlene Bridge has been a dedicated community member and generous provider for many organizations including MaineGeneral and the United Way. She has endlessly served to satisfy needs for this region as a whole. Her ongoing support for the KV YMCA has allowed the association to provide so much more to the youth and families of the capital area, according to the release.

Charlene and her husband John Bridge, the name sake for the award, were longstanding Augusta residents, prior to moving to Manchester.

For more information, call 622-9622 or email Andrea Lowell at [email protected].

