PORTLAND — Courtney Brann, of Windsor, received her white coat during a Sept. 22 ceremony marking her symbolic entrance into the medical field in a ceremony at the Merrill Auditorium. It was the 22nd White Coat Ceremony at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“This ceremony serves to welcome students into the medical profession and to honor their commitment to serving the needs of their future patients,” said Jane Carriero, D.O., vice president for Health Affairs and dean of UNE COM, according to the UNE release. “As they wear their white coats for the first time, they join generations of physicians around the country committed to service through medicine.”

At the ceremony, physicians presented white coats to the first year students as a symbolic mantle of the medical profession, underscoring their bonds as future professional colleagues. Stephen Shannon, D.O. ’86, president of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, delivered the keynote address.

