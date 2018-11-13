SHARON, Vt. — More than 6 inches of wet, heavy snow fell in parts of northern New England on Tuesday in one of the first significant snowfalls of the season.

Caledonia and Essex counties in northeastern Vermont reported 4 inches to 7.5 inches, while Maine’s highest accumulation of 7 inches was in Sangerville, about 45 miles northwest of Bangor. Lancaster, New Hampshire, had 5 inches. Mixed precipitation hit southern New England.

“Heck yea Mother Nature!,” Burke Mountain ski area said on its website Tuesday morning, adding that 6 inches of snow were already on the ground. “This winter weather advisory is calling for 6-8 inches and it’s certainly delivering.”

The resort was scheduled to open Dec. 1, but the recent snowfall could allow it to open earlier.

In Sharon, Vermont, the snow, ice and slush also muddled Tuesday traffic. A passenger died after a car and box truck collided in snowy conditions. In Newbury, a car lost control and rear-ended a school bus, WPTZ reported . Five students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Southern and coastal areas had mostly rain as the storm played out as advertised, Derek Schroeter, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine, said Tuesday afternoon.

