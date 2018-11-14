Clinton Elementary School has announced the following studnets were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 6 — High honors: Danielle Wilson, Alyssa Carter, Natalee Gordon, Kierra Howard and Aubrey Nickerson.
Honors: Colby Culleton, Arriana Dearborn, Hannah Dostie, Bub Foss, Ian Gallagher, Taylor Levesque, Skyla Reid, Jazmine Tirado, Zachariah Wentworth, Kiera Williams, Avah Witham, Jake Begin, Brandie Blow, Justice Gomez, Gage Napoleone, Kaylie Smith and Charity Thebarge.
Grade 5 — Honors: Abigale Stewart, Jillian Boyden, Paige Maxell and Natalie Pelletier.
Grade 4 — High honors: Cody Gagnon, Logan Levesque and Carter Nadeau.
Honors: Kaulen Liberty, Colt Robinson, Tristan Rollins, Emma Spaulding, Trevor Dennis, Neil Hapworth, Anaya Harrington, Keegan Littlefield, Morrigan Maxell, Kierra Moody, Rosa Padilla, Natily Reid and Zoey Stanhope.
On-A-Roll: Piper Carter, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Tucker St. Jarre and Addisyn Smith.
