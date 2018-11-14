Four fishermen from a Portland-based boat were rescued Wednesday morning after their vessel sank in rough seas off Matinicus Island, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a distress call at 7:42 a.m. Nov. 14 from the Aaron & Melissa II from Portland. Two helicopters from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod flew to the scene and spotted the men.

The four men were in a life raft and had their survival suits on when they were rescued. The emergency positioning device on the fishing vessel activated which led rescuers to their position quickly, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard praised the crew for their preparedness.

#UPDATE Air Station Cape Cod successfully hoisted all four fishermen and brought them back to Brunswick, Maine to awaiting EMS. Check out the release here: https://t.co/Hf3l6hOVRR pic.twitter.com/LqJlcSojlO — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 15, 2018

A rescue diver went into the water and the men were hoisted up to the helicopters. The men were taken to the Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick and met by an emergency medical crew. The men did not suffer any serious injuries.

The 76-foot vessel sank in seas about 55 miles southeast of Rockland and south of Matinicus.

Sea were 10 to 12 feet and the winds were near 30 miles per hour.

The names of the crew members are not being released because the Coast Guard is still investigating the cause of the sinking.

The vessel was built in 1982.

Share

< Previous

Next >