Portland will kick off its celebration of the holiday season with the annual arrival of a tree to one of its most visited public spaces.

The 40-foot spruce will come to Monument Square on Thursday. It was donated by the South Portland Fire Department. Portland adorns Monument Square with a tree from Portland or the surrounding area every year.

The tree will begin its journey to Monument Square at 9 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be installed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City officials say it will be lit with more than 5,000 lights. A public tree-lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 23.

