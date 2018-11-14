WINTHROP — A free Thanksgiving Day dinner will be offered from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, in the hall of St. Francis Xavier Church, located on 130 Route 133.

Residents in need are invited to join their neighbors and fellow community members at the dinner which is organized by the Winthrop Rotary Club.

Takeout meals are also available. To sign up for delivery, call 377-7228.

