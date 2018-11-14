WINTHROP — A free Thanksgiving Day dinner will be offered from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, in the hall of St. Francis Xavier Church, located on 130 Route 133.
Residents in need are invited to join their neighbors and fellow community members at the dinner which is organized by the Winthrop Rotary Club.
Takeout meals are also available. To sign up for delivery, call 377-7228.
-
Editorials
Our View: With pre-K programs, it's the results that matter
-
Opinion
Today's editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Paradis a hero in space program
-
Columnists
Greg Kesich: Everyone has a story. We want to hear yours
-
Letters to the Editor
GOP wrong to attack election officials