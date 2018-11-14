Theater at Monmouth will hold its annual EPAs and general auditions in Maine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, in Helen Melledy Hall, 775 Main St. in Monmouth. NYC EPA’s will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Actors’ Equity Audition Center; appointments for the NYC EPA should be made through AEA directly, according to a news release from the theater.

Theater at Monmouth seeks energetic and dynamic performers for the 2019 Summer Repertory Season as well as other projects throughout the year. Summer repertory contracts run 10 to 11 weeks from June 11 through Aug. 18 and include housing (for nonresidents of Maine) and weekly stipend.

The 2019 summer season will include “Murder for Two,” directed by Adam P. Blais; Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by Dawn McAndrews, and “Merry Wives of Windsor,” directed by Catherine Weidner; Ken Ludewig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery,” directed by Matthew Arbour; Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel,” directed by Josiah Davis, and “The Jungle Book,” directed by Ryan Vincent Anderson. TAM’s Fall Show will be Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” directed by Dawn McAndrews.

The first performance will be June 22 and the Summer Rep will close on Aug. 18.

Each actor in the summer company will play three or four roles; all shows will be rehearsed and performed in repertory. The summer season operates on an LOA to LORT contract with Actors’ Equity and union rules followed for Equity and non-Equity actors. Internships are also available.

TAM’s summer season is a true ensemble of more than 50 theatre artists from all over the country. Performances will be held in Cumston Hall, a 250-seat Victorian opera house; rehearsals take place in the recently renovated Grange.

TAM seeks theatre professionals who would like to join a strong ensemble company and are interested in teamwork, collaboration and artistic growth in a creatively-charged environment.

To schedule an EPA or general audition in Monmouth, email a headshot and resume (with website if applicable) by Nov. 23 to [email protected] or call 933-9999.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org.

