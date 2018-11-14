SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan Area High School theater group will present the play “Man of La Mancha” beginning Thursday evening in the school auditorium, but this time with a twist.

The group, led by Maura Smith, teacher and theater and speech director, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $5.

All proceeds will be donated to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition and to METAvivor, and therein lies the twist.

“Yes, this show is best known for ‘The Impossible Dream,'” Smith wrote on social media, referring to a song that is well known in popular music: “To dream the impossible dream — To fight the unbeatable foe.”

“All proceeds will go to breast cancer research and patient support, a ‘possible dream’ of finding a cure and helping those affected live with a little less stress and a lot more hope,” she wrote.

The Maine Breast Cancer Coalition provides financial support for breast cancer patients, advocacy for breast cancer research and legislation and education to promote knowledge about breast cancer. The web site is www.mainebreastcancer.org.

METAvivor is dedicated specifically to funding research and providing advocacy for stage-four metastatic breast cancer. It is the sole organization in the United States dedicated to awarding annual stage-four breast cancer research. It can be found at www.metavivor.org.

“Man of La Mancha” is a musical version of the story of the “mad” Don Quixote. It is staged as a play within a play, with Don Quixote author Miguel de Cervantes and fellow prisoners telling a story about a knight on a quest as they await their hearings before the Spanish Inquisition.

First performed on Broadway in 1965, “Man of La Mancha” is best known for the song “The Impossible Dream,” composed by Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion.

Thirty-two students are involved in the production, including senior Taylor Kruse, of Norridgewock, as Don Quixote; junior Kyle Lee, of Skowhegan, as Sancho Panza; and junior Emma York, of Skowhegan, as Aldonza.

In “Man of La Mancha,” Don Quixote embarks on a quest to make the world better even though those around him think he is crazy and his battles pointless, Smith said.

“‘Man of La Mancha’ is about the power of having hope even during the darkest, most bleak moments, and even when no one else around you sees the world as you do,” Smith said. “It’s fitting that our fundraiser is to support the fight against breast cancer. Recent strides in research and treatment are offering patients new hope to live with or defeat this deadly disease.”

Smith said they are partnering with Skowhegan Fleuriste and Formalwear to offer flower bouquets in the three colors of the metastatic breast cancer ribbon. Members of the Skowhegan Area Teachers’ Association also will be on hand to assist with front-of-the-house duties and to show their support.

“We invite everyone to join us for a fun night of student theater in support of what Don Quixote himself might call a ‘heavenly cause,'” Smith said.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]almaine.com

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

