SKOWHEGAN — St. Anthony’s Soup Kitchen, which has been closed for more than a year, is scheduled to reopen Thursday with a hot turkey dinner, complete with all the fixings

Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. downstairs at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish Hall at 291 Water St., next to the church.

A newly formed team of volunteers plans to serve a hot meal every Thursday, according to an email from the parish office.

The soup kitchen, which had operated since the 1970s in the parish hall basement, stopped serving hot meals in September 2017.

The Rev. James L. Nadeau, pastor of Christ the King Parish, which has churches in Skowhegan, Madison and Bingham, said finding volunteers had been the problem, particularly a volunteer coordinator for the soup kitchen. Nadeau said the two previous soup kitchen coordinators quit their positions, the most recent one rather abruptly in September.

Anyone interested in helping or donating items is asked to visit the church or call Aldea Leblanc at 696-4483 or the parish office at 474-2039.

The Skowhegan Federated Church on Island Avenue also continues a once-a-week “bagged meal to go.”

Meals can be picked up from 4 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at Tewksbury Hall, behind the church.

