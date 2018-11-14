CHELSEA — Volunteers are needed for the Chelsea Christmas Tree Lighting and Festivities scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
Most of the festivities will be held at the Chelsea School at 566 Togus Road. Activities will include a spaghetti supper, craft vendor tables, Christmas carols, children’s games, tree lighting, Santa and more.
The event will be presented by the Town of Chelsea and the Chelsea PTA, according to a news release from Scott Tilton, town manager.
Those interested in volunteering should email [email protected] or call the town office at 582-4802.
