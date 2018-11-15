Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay is opening its fourth annual Gardens Aglow event this week with a colorful, eye-pleasing display.
Gardens Aglow, which Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens calls “the largest light show in Maine,” will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week until Dec. 31.
On Monday, the Harold Alfond Foundation announced a $7.5 million grant, the largest gift in Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ history. The funding will support Cultivation Joy, a $50 million initiative. The initial phase brought better vehicle access and a new visitors and administrative center this summer.
