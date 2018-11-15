The tree that signals the start of the 2018 holiday season in Portland arrived in Monument Square on Thursday morning.

The 40-foot blue spruce was erected in Monument Square with the help of the forestry section of Portland’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department, crews and equipment from Keeley Crane Services and Shaw Brothers Construction; and Portland police and Portland parking control.

