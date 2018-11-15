The Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship is available to adult learners from Franklin County who are returning to school for post-secondary education, according to a news release from the Maine Community Foundation in Ellsworth.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

Both Elizabeth and Hugh Montgomery had roots in Phillips. Elizabeth was born in Phillips and attended schools there and Hugh summered there in the old farmhouse that belonged to his family. They both went to college, Elizabeth to Simmons and Hugh to Harvard, and pursued careers as librarians, according to the release.

The application deadline is Dec. 14. Complete guidelines and application forms can be found at mainecf.org.

