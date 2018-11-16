WATERVILLE — The Planning Board on Monday will consider approving the conversion of Mount Merici convent at 21 Chase Ave. into 28 apartments for seniors.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum in the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

The former Ursuline Sisters convent off Mount Merici Avenue in Waterville on June 7, 2016. The Waterville Planning Board will consider approving the conversion of the convent into 28 apartments for seniors with additional parking spaces for people who wish to access the chapel. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Merici Woods LP is requesting approval of the Mount Merici plan, approved by the board in 2016.

City Planner Ann Beverage said the plan is the same as it was in 2016 except the developer is asking for additional parking spaces for people to access the chapel.

The building for decades housed nuns from the Ursuline order, who founded Mount Merici Convent and Academy at the site in 1912.

In other matters Monday, Double Eagle Properties LLC will request approval for revisions to a site plan for an expansion of Punky Meadows Mobile Home Park off West River Road.

Also, Kevin Violette will request final approval for Holmes Farm North Estates.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: