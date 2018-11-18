IN CLINTON, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kendall Farm Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

2:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Police Plaza.

Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bj’s Lane.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Bean Street.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Powers Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:46 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

12:31 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

11:17 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:09 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Dalton Street.

10:18 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Elm Street.

10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

10:55 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.

11:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

12:53 p.m., assault was reported on The Concourse. An arrest was made.

1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.

4:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

4:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court. An arrest was Made.

6:42 p.m., a fire was reported on Gilman Street.

7:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:36 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

11:59 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:46 a.m., Gregory J. Havens, 33, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant.

2:23 p.m., Roy Howard Kennedy, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a scheduled drug.

Sunday at 12:10 a.m., Zachary William Whiting, 28, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12:07 a.m., Kathy Lea Perri, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:13 p.m., John Stevens, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5 p.m., William Cyrus, 34, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

8:43 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and two counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., Travis Hartford, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:07 a.m., Verle Harris, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on five warrants.

1:37 a.m., Jason Sheehan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

