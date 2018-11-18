IN CLINTON, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kendall Farm Trail.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
2:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Police Plaza.
Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Ford Hill Road.
IN JAY, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 1:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bj’s Lane.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Bean Street.
10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Estes Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Powers Road.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on South Shore Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:46 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
12:31 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
11:17 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 12:09 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Dalton Street.
10:18 a.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Elm Street.
10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
10:55 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.
11:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
12:53 p.m., assault was reported on The Concourse. An arrest was made.
1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moor Street.
4:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.
4:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court. An arrest was Made.
6:42 p.m., a fire was reported on Gilman Street.
7:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennebec Street.
10:36 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
11:59 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:46 a.m., Gregory J. Havens, 33, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant.
2:23 p.m., Roy Howard Kennedy, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a scheduled drug.
Sunday at 12:10 a.m., Zachary William Whiting, 28, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
12:07 a.m., Kathy Lea Perri, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:13 p.m., John Stevens, 60, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
5 p.m., William Cyrus, 34, of China, was arrested on a warrant.
8:43 p.m., Crystal Cougle, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and two counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Sunday at 12:06 a.m., Travis Hartford, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:07 a.m., Verle Harris, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on five warrants.
1:37 a.m., Jason Sheehan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
