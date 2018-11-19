Waterville Senior High School recently announced the following students were named to its first quarter honor roll of the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Mataya Austin, Conrad Ayers, David Barre, Sarah Barre, Tait Blethen, Eban Charles, Nicholas Dall, Jalynn Drown, John Evans, Merline Feero, Gabriel Ferris, Aubrey Fossett, Lilyan Foster, Emily Gombos, John Hall, Madeleine Hallen, Cooper Hart, Kailene Isbell, Brock Jolicoeur, Carter Jones, Brooklynn Lagueux, Hannah LeClair, Alexandria Lecrone, Adam Livshits, Kolby Lovett, Rafael Marroquin, Kasey Martin, Elwin Moss, Lucas Pelotte, Shelby Place, Kai Rabideau, Gwinna Remillard, Isabella Ruehsen, Jericah Saucier, Leah Shoulta, Noah VonOesen and Molly Wasilewski.
Honors: Zachary Bates, Adelaide Betts, Emily Caron, Sarah Cox, Benjamin Danner, Benjamin DiTullio, Mackenzie Ferreira, Keeli Greaves, Kate Grenier, Randi Gurski, Kiara Holbrook, Jennasea Hubbard, Jonathon Levesque, Desiree Loring, Trevor Luong, Johnathan MacArthur, Brandon Morgan, Ethan Nurick, Zachary Orloff, Alexis Pottle, Brianna Quirion, Odessa Russell, Danielle Sellar, Lauren Smith, John Thompson, Kody Vallee, Selina Watson, Allison Weiner and Alivia White.
Juniors — High honors: Emilee Arbo, Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess Bazakas, Kristen Bickford, Taylor Bielecki, Abigail Bloom, Elizabeth Campbell, Katie Chase, Kevin Chen, Summer Eyster, Chloe Gellar, Benjamin Gombos, Emma Goodrich, Allee Larochelle, Jasmine Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Hannah Lord, Hailey Lounsbury, Julia Lounsbury, Olivia Lovendahl, Rebecca Maheu, Shane Martin, Madeleine Martin, D’nell McDonald, Jelani Parker, Lauren Pinnette, Colby Quinlan, Kourtnie Quirion, David Ramgren, Lily Roy, Kira Sencabaugh and Erin Winkley.
Honors: Timara Bell, Anastasia Bouras, Damien Carey, Duncan Carignan, Anthony Chase, Logan Courtois, Remy Courtois, Mickayla Crowley, Maggie Didonato, Lauren Endicott, Trafton Gilbert, Alexis Hawkins, Shantylane Hubiak, Asia Johnson, Jaida Johnson, Peter Lai, Joseph Macarthur, Maxwell McGadney, Keith Phillips, Sophia Poole, Nikkia-Lynn Pressey, Dasia Roberts, Corinne Rogers, Amanda Shirley, Jared Sioch, Laine Thibodeau and Caityln Young.
Sophomores — High honors: Lindsey Allen, Surya Amundsen, Emme Ayers, Lauren Demo, Blaise Downing, Morgan Folsom, Issac Griffeth, Charles Haberstock, Jade Hanson, Sarah McNeil, Ella Moody, Joseph Morin, Jayda Murray, Aaliyah O’Clair, Kelsey Pease, Jessica Pomerleau, Alexander Renaud, Zoey Trussell, Hunter Watson, Avery Wechsler and Inga Zimba.
Honors: Matthew Anich, Josiah Bloom, Zachaury Crothers, Zoria Davis, Dakota Davis, Owen Evans, Abigail Fisher, Michael Fitch, Adrienne Foss, Evelyn Fuentes, Tavhin Gauthier, Colby Greenwald, Jerrold Johnson, David Joler, Rylee Lagucki, Samuel Lloyd, Vincent Palmer, Kaylee Pierlioni, Liberty Pike, Kloey Prosper, Jacie Richard, Amna Sheikh, Caitlyn Smith, Kali Thompson, Kallista Trask, Miranda Troy and Kalle Wood.
Freshmen — High honors: Keya Amundsen, Ashton Burgess, Noah Burrill, Andrew Burton, Lydia Bussell, Emily Campbell, Colette Carrillo, Ryan Doane, Hazel Dow, Aedina Ethier, Sydney Field, Phoenix Gatlin, Jacob Gay, Olivia Gervais, Jaclyn Gray, Jaden Grazulis, Hannah Hall, Piper Hallen, Joseph Hamelin, Eleora Haviland, William Jackson, Lily Ker, Eleanor King, Alexis Leeman, Sarah Levesque, AnnMarie Limberger, Rylee Lint, Andrei Bon Llanto, Gabriella Maines, Noelle McIntyre, Amaya McNeill, Elias Nawfel, Grace Petley, Sierra Pierlioni, Delilah Rivera, Danica Serdjenian, Adam Sirois, Grace Thibeau, Kelsey Veilleux, Gianna Workman and Sadie Works.
Honors: Tyler Alfonso, Brandon Bearce, Blair Blaisdell, Demarkus Bones, Madison Brown, Brittney Cayford, Michael Claudio, Destiny Eldridge, Madison Evans, Trista Fagan, Erica Fox, Keira Gilman, Cambridge Hartley, Ebba Heaton-Jones, Raven Hovey, Makenzie Juliano, Casey Kill, Alexandra Lopez, Isaiah Mathieu, Calob McIntosh, Coltrane McRae, Julian Nabarowsky, William Place, Deven Roy, Lilyanna Santiago-Olivero, Hannah Simmons, Aiden Tavares, Damian White and Kara Worthen.
-
Schools and Education
Sisters taking up Indian mascot issue with Skowhegan school board
-
Maine Crime
Bronx, NY, man arrested in NH on Augusta drug charges
-
Schools and Education
University of Maine System starts search for UMF president
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Nov. 19 police log
-
Nation & World
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, tries to reassure brides-to-be