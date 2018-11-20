Capital Area Technical Center in Augusta recently announced its October Students of the Month.

Luc Sirois, a senior from Cony High School, is enrolled in the Computer Technology program for the second year.

Luc Sirois Photo courtesy of CATC Jacob Tobias Photo courtesy of CATC Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Sirois spent his first year in the program learning about computer hardware and earned his TestOut PC Pro certification. This year he is studying computer networking.

His instructor, Mike Fraser said, “Luc is a hard worker who has made a plan for himself to succeed in life and I know he will,” according to a news release from the center.

When he is not in school, Sirois works at Hannaford and enjoys video and classic board games. He is exploring options for military service after graduation.

Jacob Tobias, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, is enrolled in the Law Enforcement Academy program.

His instructor, Peter Couture said, “Jacob has set the standard in class for professionalism, discipline, strong work ethic and integrity. He conducts himself as a professional and is highly respected by his peers,” according to the release.

After graduation, Tobias plans on earning his bachelor’s degree with the goal of becoming a Maine State Trooper.

Share

< Previous

Next >