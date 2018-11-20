Gardiner Regional Middle School recently announced the following students were named to its first quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade eight — High honors: Brookelynn Gero, Dakota Lovely, Zachary Hanley, Madalyn Wright, Katelyn Nestor, Reese Pelletier, Cassidy Clark, Gabrielle Grant, Shawn Jiminez, Lillian Diversi, Sophia Baron, Kylie Boardman, Wyatt Chadwick, Sydney Dayken, Emma Doyon, Emily Grady and Amber White.
Honors: Zachary Bowman, Trevor Marks, Alexzander Hembree, Morgan Millett, Roberto Santos, Morgan Hart, Samantha Miller, Madison Steward, Aylie Anderson, Makenzie Kimball Neal, Cole Brann, Makayla Quirion, Avery Markos, Patrick Mansir, Drake Ahearn, Ariana Baird, Madison Blais, Leanne Bourgoin-Thompson, Kurtis Breton, Hunter Burgess, Addison Carter, Kalvin Catchings, Devin Clary, Theron Corliss, MacKenna Cote, Nathaniel Dennison, Colton Dube, Clarice Fuller, Eric Fyfe, Megan Gallagher, Elizabeth Gruber, Taylor Hawkins, Abigail Hilt, Catarina Johnson, Molly Mercier, Thomas Murphy, Nolan Nichols, Casey Paul, Caleb Richmond, Regan Sacre, Ian Spence, Dylan Staples, Sabria Vincent, Kayden Weston, Lilly Wilson and Trenton Wilson.
Grade seven — High honors: Lainey Cooley, Ella Cotnoir, Dillon Elliott, Owen Grant, Emily Grover, Mason Hall, Julia Jamison, Lillian Matos, Yana Montell, Haylie Peacock, Corinne Vasvary and Sarah Work.
Honors: Grayson Allumbaugh, Ethan Arsenault, Reese Bailey, Lily Belanger, Adia Dall, Clara Dudley, Elijah Farias, Elizabeth Flowers, Lacy Goudreau, Kaylee Henderson, Zachary Kristan, Elizabeth Kropp, Sarah Luiz, Cheyenne MacInnes, Bailey McLaughlin, Mikayla Monaghan, Isabella Paulson, Madilynn Pester, Samuel Pied, Lauren Quinn, Shaina Sablawan, Taylor Takatsu, Ethan Tibbetts, Dayna Vasoll and Gavin White.
Grade six — High honors: Bailey McFadden, Nathaniel Doyon, Dillon Farnham, Abriel Dustin, Hailey Ladd, Danica Martin, Sophie Kearns, Sophie Guthrie, Taryn Nichols, Zachary Reed, Abigail Cooley, Sarah Goulette, Mya Pettengill and Sage Sculli.
Honors: Hunter Collins, Ada McCormick, Mekenzie Soiett, Benjamin Tobey, Benjamin Lamoreau, Sydney Barlow, Zoey Lee Michaud, Sayde Sirois, Abigail Trask, Anthony Boyce, Cooper Blodgett, Olivia Marquis, Aiden Poisson, Chase Burgess, Madeline Naas, Keagan Parenteau, Connor McCaslin, Thanos Dacus, Gabriel Truppa, Chase Kanaris, Madeline Seed, Grace Niedner, Chasity Stanley, Joseph Calmes, Ashlyn Flynn, Lia Umland, Katherine Diversi, Keelan Karagiozis, Anthony Malcolm, Camryn Chadbourne, Eli Chadbourne, Saydie Dayken, Arianna Markos, Evan Ahearn, Emma Murphy, Michael Pooler, Max Douvielle, Emilee Brown, Taylor Wright, Samuel Klosenski, Emma Robertson, Grace Bartlett, Deanna Lowe, Kyle Doody, Addison Serber,
Jake Farnham, Wyatt Sidelinger, Breanna Shean, Lydia Gero and Dana Roberts.
