DURANGO, Colo. — Elliot Bowie, of Topsham, had been awarded an Engineering Scholars Program scholarship from Fort Lewis College. Bowie is working toward a bachelor of science degree in engineering.

The National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math program awarded funding to Fort Lewis College to launch the Engineering Scholars Program. ESP aims to identify and engage academically talented engineering majors and support them as they pursue their degrees.

Each ESP student is matched to one of the three faculty mentors for tutoring and extracurricular high impact experiences, including summer research with faculty, internships, professional development field trips, and international experiences.

