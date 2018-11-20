DURANGO, Colo. — Elliot Bowie, of Topsham, had been awarded an Engineering Scholars Program scholarship from Fort Lewis College. Bowie is working toward a bachelor of science degree in engineering.
The National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math program awarded funding to Fort Lewis College to launch the Engineering Scholars Program. ESP aims to identify and engage academically talented engineering majors and support them as they pursue their degrees.
Each ESP student is matched to one of the three faculty mentors for tutoring and extracurricular high impact experiences, including summer research with faculty, internships, professional development field trips, and international experiences.
-
Community
Lawrence Junior High School honor roll
-
Community
CATC recognizes its October Students of the Month
-
Maine Crime
Advocacy group sues state for records of suicide attempts at Long Creek
-
Nation & World
Despite the weather, Thanksgiving holiday travel rush gets off to a good start
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Nov. 20 police log