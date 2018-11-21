AUGUSTA — Cony High School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Brooklyn Belanger, Nathaniel Berry, Matthew Birch, Jaiden Bowley, Vanessa Bragdon, Alexis Couverette, Taylor Davis, Amythist Duffany, Alexander Farkas, Zinaida Gregor, Damien Hutchings, Talia Jorgensen, Gabrielle Low, Ethan MacGregor, Nicholas Mills, Matteo Montrucchio, Abigail O’Brion, Nicholas Poulin, Caleb Richardson, Alyssa Schriver, Anna Stolt, Annemarie Towle, Nicholas Trafton, Katelynn Vladyka, Allyson Waller, Erin Wathen, Michael West, Elizabeth Young and Joann Zhang.
Honors: Ali Al Braihi, Hussein Al Braihi, Ahmed Al-Badri, Connor Albison, Alena Ambers, Jakob Arbour, Sydney Avery, Michael Awley, Walker Beaulieu, Joao Bendini, Gabrielle Benson, Renee Bernier, Mercedies Bourget, Ian Bowers, John Bowler, Liam Buck, Noah Connor, Alexander Cousins, Veronica Davila, J’Lissa Dodge, Abbigail Doiron, Noah Dumas, Camryn Elliott, Tyler Garand, Donaven Goddard, Sydney Halle, Justine Harding, Kami Lambert, Rachel Lathe, Hannah Lee, Kayla Letendre, Clarrissa Lettre, Gavin Martin, Elizabeth Merfeld, Payton Miller, Jeremy Murphy, Colleen Neumeyer, Ian Neureuther, Cameron Osborne, Samantha Perry, Orion Pinkham, Rachel Roy, Hunter Scholz, Grace Seamon, Emanuele Serino, Evan Sibley, Luc Sirois, Alexander Stewart, Duncan Stover, Virginia Tobias, Emily Williams, Regan Wing, Matthew Wozniak, Michael Wozniak and Mohammed Yaqoob.
Juniors — High honors: Emily Atigian, Alexander Audette, Katherine Boston, Jillian Brown, Sarah Cook-Wheeler, Jasmine Daly, Jada Genest, Cecilia Guadalupi, Jessica Guerrette, Ian Harden, Cameron Letendre, Willow Lorgeree, Audrey McLaughlin, Nhasino Phan, Nathan Rivera Ayala, Mallory Turgeon, Sophia Whitney and Joshua Wroten.
Honors: Jordan Brooke, Logan Butler, Gabriella Campbell, Adam Charest, Jillian Coull, Anthony Donnarumma, Olivia Driver, Molly Dutil, Cameron Farag, Chloe Fleck, Isaac Gichel Curtis, Ian Gifford, Crystal Gilbert, Sophia Lapointe, Faith Leathers-Pouliot, Aaron Lettre, Carly Lettre, Emma Levesque, Meredith Lewis, Caleb MacFarland, Roger Mackbach, Lucas McCormick, Simon McCormick, Samantha Melland, Kameron Michaud, Khalid Mousier, Josephine Nutakki, Renee Ouellette, Ashleigh Redmond, Natalie Rohman, Kaley Trask, Arianna Vinal, Julia White, Zachary Whitney, Ayden Wyman and Devin Young.
Sophomores — High honors: Jack Begin, Elijah Bezanson, Pauline Bjornson, Lucy Buck, Sierra Clark, Mandy Cooper, Hunter Davis, Kyle Douin, Abbie Fielding, Alicia Groves, Amanda Jorgensen, Tessa Jorgensen, Camden Kinsey, Nathan Lefebre, Madeline Levesque, Leah Mastrianno, Eric McDonnell, Abigail McLaughlin, Brooklynn Merrill, Hailey Millett, Muhamed Mushari, Justin Pare, Anna Reny, Julia Reny, Hannah Richardson, Jack Rodrigue, Nathan Teague, Margaret Tyce and Vanessa Woods.
Honors: Ahmad Abdalnabi, Albatool Al Jaryan, Antonio Assaf, Macy Aube, Maisie Bechard, Dylan Begley, Sierra Beland, Richard Blais, Sean Collyer, John Dumas, Casey Gallant, Jacob Geneseo, Andrew Gousse, Wyatt Green, Danielle Haines, Fatimah Halwah, Jacob Harris, Duncan Hayes, Morgan Henderson, Isabella Jollotta, Alexis Kittredge-Waddell, Bryce McDonald, Adrianna Morley, Arianna Morris, Erin Richardson, Grace Rodrigue, Adam St. Amand, Robert Stolt, Theresa Towle, Autumn Trafton, Marissa Upson, Skylin Vladyka, Parker Waterhouse, Daraun White and Cadence Willey.
Freshmen — High honors: April Anderson, Raegan Bechard, Madeleine Brochu, Liam Cotnoir, Kevin Curtis, Samuel Flannery, Brodi Freeman, Damon Gagnon, Julia Habib, Brianna Harriman, David Kidd, Grace Kirk, Kristen Kirk, Kiley Lachance, Abigail Martin, Sarah Martin, Casey Mills, Andrew Rancourt, Paige Tourtelotte and Jakob Varney.
Honors: Isabel Adkins, Olivia Adkins, Mallory Audette, Jamison Bragdon, Isaiah Breitmeyer, Willem Campbell, Zachary Coolidge, Gage Cormier, Anthony Costa, Angelina Crocker, Emma Crosby, Haylee Cyr, Emma Doiron, Olivia Dutil, Aurora Estey, Hailey Fischer, Reilley Fleck, Alexis Houle, Alyssa Hustus, Alison Jones, Tyler Lorgeree, Megan Lucarelli, Brennan Madore, Brooke Merrill, Keyanna Moore, Cade Parker, Havi Patel, Addison Peacock, Jacob Pelletier, Ryan Pelletier, Katrina Polley, Bailee Roes, Tatiana Roque, Brian Sachs, Mikayla Sibley, Spencer Soiett, Emma Thomas, Derek Totten, Kiersten Valles, Tytus Whittaker and Keygan Wyman.
-
Sports
Cony joins Winslow/Gardiner girls hockey team
-
Varsity Maine
A day early, Portland wins traditional holiday game with Deering
-
Business
Central Maine bracing for holiday shopping blast
-
Local & State
Shelters expect heavy holiday demand driven by high winds, frigid temperatures
-
Sports
Sidelines: Fear not, New England: Celtics fans should relax despite slow start