The Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, on Main Street in Waterville.
Floats will assemble at Head of Falls, travel down Main Street and continue to Castonguay Square with the lighting of the giant spruce and Santa’s arrival at Kringleville.
For more information, visit kringleville.org.
