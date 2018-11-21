A classic documentary of The Band’s final concert, The Last Waltz, will be performed live on stage by some Maine’s finest musicians is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The live version of the famed documentary of The Band’s final concert will be performed by Tim Sullivan, Robbie Coffin, Bob Colwell, Justin Maxwell, Steve Vellani, Dick Hollis, Dave Wakefield, Parker Kenyon, Angelo Plato Pitteroff, Tyler Card, Pat Colwell, Katie Daggett and Josh Robbins.

Tickets cost $16 for adults $14 for seniors and $5 for youth in advance or $19, $17 and $5 at the door.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

