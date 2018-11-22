WATERVILLE — A local woman was issued a citation for allegedly making an illegal turn Wednesday in the median strip of Interstate 95, resulting in a rollover crash that destroyed her car and caused her dog to run off.

Judy Maheu, 61, of Waterville, was trying to make a left turn around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday into the median near mile marker 127, said Trooper Joe Chretien, of the Maine State Police.

Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix belonging to Judy Maheu, ran off during a car crash Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Waterville. Maheu said she was using a turn-around break in the median strip to turn around and thinks another car hit hers. File photo contributed by Judy Maheu Related Headlines Dog runs off after Waterville woman crashes on I-95

She put her brakes on and the vehicle behind her, a commercial pickup truck carrying heavy equipment, rear-ended Maheu’s 2004 Buick, Chretien said. The crash launched the car into the air, causing it to roll over and come to rest on an embankment.

“It is illegal and she was issued a citation for that,” Chretien said. “Those cross-overs are for emergency vehicles, the (Department of Transportation) and people working on the road. They are strictly authorized for those vehicles only.”

Maheu said in an interview Wednesday she was aware she was not supposed to use the median to turn around but she had missed her exit and wasn’t thinking.

Her car was destroyed and she was treated at the scene for minor injuries. During the crash, Maheu’s dog, Scout, a 4-year-old terrier mix, ran off and as of Wednesday night had not been found.

“She is my best friend,” Maheu said Wednesday. “She loves me endlessly. She will be terrified until she gets reunited with me. She’s just the sweetest little dog ever.”

Chretien said the crash should serve as a warning to drivers to refrain from using the median strip on the interstate.

“Emergency vehicles depend on those cross-overs,” he said. “If I need to come through there to get to an accident or something, the last thing I’m looking for is another vehicle coming through there.”

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: