As Mainers gather around loaded tables and greet family members who come from afar, we take a moment to give thanks to those among us who give their time and their energy to the larger community, sharing their humanity and enriching the world around us. Here are some people who stood out to us for working diligently, often without recognition, to comfort, protect, nurture and inspire others who need a helping hand.
Editorials
Our View: Thanksgiving not the time to worry about calories
Local & State
Mainers to be thankful for 2018
Lifestyle
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: 'A Story of Maine in 112 Objects' and 'Death and a Pot of Chowder'
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Waterville election sets up milestone court case
Columnists
Commentary: Thanksgiving for a Native American