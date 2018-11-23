WASHINGTON — Tom and Lee Ann Szelog will talk about celebrating Christmas in a century-old light keeper’s house on the coast of Maine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road.

Those who attend the free event can learn about the joys and surprises they experienced at Christmas, as well as the gifts they received throughout the 14 years they resided at Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde.

In a narrated photography presentation, based on the Szelog’s book, “Our Point of View — Fourteen Years at a Maine Lighthouse,” those who attend can witness the ever changing tide of emotion and drama through their stories and photographs.

For more information, call 845-2663, email [email protected] or visit gibbslibrary.org.

