The Palermo Community Garden seeks matching funds through Dec. 15 for a small grant to buy seeds, replace worn-out garden tools, procure organic soil nutrients, and generally upgrade the 22,000 square-foot garden that provides fresh produce for the Palermo Food Pantry, according to a news release from Connie Bellet.

The community garden features 32 cedar log raised beds, raspberry and blackberry patches, and 18 kinds of perennial fruits and vegetables, including fiddlehead ferns. A grape arbor graces the north end of the garden, which is a favorite place for holding all sorts of barbecues and celebrations.

Bellet, a master gardener volunteer, cares for the gardens, with help from her husband Phil White Hawk and occasional volunteers.

“This is a ‘sweat-equity’ garden,” said White Hawk, according to the release. “Anybody can come over and put in an hour of weeding and go home with all the produce their family can use. Bellet has planted some 140 varieties of edible vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruit.”

“We try for at least one kind of exotic, weird and colorful new plant every year, just to see if it will grow here,” Bellet said in the release. “We want people of all ages to come and join the fun!” Now, even with snow on the ground, everybody can jump in.

To make a donation or for more information, contact Connie Bellet at 993-2294 or [email protected].

