Calvin and Deborah Murphy of Hermon wishes to announce the engagement of their daughter Ariel Murphy to Evan Bois, son of Daniel and Beth Bois of Fairfield.

Ariel is a 2016 graduate of Husson School of Pharmacy, where she received a degree in Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed at Walgreens in Skowhegan.

Evan is a 2013 graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, where he received a degree in Doctor Pharmacy. He is employed at Walgreens in Fairfield.

A June 29, 2019 wedding date has been set.

