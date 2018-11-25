Mr. and Mrs. Mark and Laurie Nale of Waterville announce the engagement of their daughter, Gwendolyn Mary, to John Edward Bova, son of Ms. Patsy Bova of Plano, Texas and Mr. and Mrs. William and Mary Ellen Bova of North Augusta, South Carolina.

Gwendolyn is a 2011 graduate of Waterville Senior High School and a 2015 graduate of Stonehill College, Massachusetts where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in both Philosophy and Criminology. She is currently in her last year of law school at The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, Washington, D.C.

The groom-to-be is a 2004 graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s Degree in Hispanic Studies with a Minor in Business Foundations and a 2013 graduate of The University of Pennsylvania with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Fels Institute of Government. John also spent four years in El Salvador as a United States Peace Corps Volunteer. He is currently employed by Deloitte Consulting in Austin, Texas as a project manager.

A spring of 2020 wedding is planned in Austin, Texas.

