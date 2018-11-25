You probably haven’t figured out what to do with the last of the Thanksgiving turkey, but ’tis already the season for holiday bazaars. Maine Audubon is hosting one at its Nature Store at Gilsland Farm this coming Saturday, and they’re stocking various made-in-Maine items including Black Dinah chocolates, Passamaquoddy organic maple syrup and ThinkGreene tea towels (hand printed with very Maine designs).
The conservation group promises a big selection of sustainable items and a few guest appearances by local makers.
And it being Maine Audubon, they’ve made sure to stock all the necessities for bird lovers wanting to establish bird feeders in their yards.
— MARY POLS
-
Local & State
Retail, medical marijuana licenses up for grabs in Hallowell
-
Local & State
Death of Portland man after car crash is ruled a suicide
-
Varsity Maine
Central Maine sports cross country runners of the year
-
Varsity Maine
Kennebec Journal Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Molly McGrail, Maranacook
-
Varsity Maine
Morning Sentinel Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Kahryn Cullenberg