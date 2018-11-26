Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area has announced its 2018 Snowflake Remembrance Ornaments are available for sale.

Because of the agency’s underwriter, Veilluex Funeral Home, it will once again be able to offer a pewter ornament this year.

The ornaments cost $20 each and include a tag which displays the honored individuals name. The ornaments measure 2-inch by 2-inch and come pre-wrapped in a decorative bag. Ornaments can be picked up at the Lights for Life Celebration on Dec. 13 or anytime thereafter. Orders can be shipped to those outside of the greater Waterville area or to those who are unable pick them up at 304 Main St. office. Proceeds from the event support hospice volunteer and bereavement programs, according to a news release from the agency.

Order forms are available at the HVWA office. Ornaments can also be purchased online at hvwa.org/lights-for-life or by calling 873-3615.

The annual Lights for Life service and tree lighting is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the First Congregational Church and Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St., in Waterville.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 7 Eustis Parkway in Waterville. The Rev. Mark Wilson will offer a non-denominational service.

Before the garden lighting at 6:15 p.m., light snacks and beverages, fellowship and warm hospitality will be provided at the HVWA Community Center.

For more information, call 873-3615 or visit hvwa.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >