Greater Augusta AARP Chapter 511 recently donated $1,500 to Bread of Life Ministries during the chapter's ongoing renovation drive. The chapter raised the money by holding a yard sale, plant auction and various other endeavors during the 2017-18 year. From left are John Richardson, executive director of Bread of Life Ministries and Priscilla Costello, vice president of the chapter. Photo courtesy of Greater Augusta AARP Chapter 511
