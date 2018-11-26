GARDINER — Local author Deborah Gould will present a workshop on her new novel, “The Eastern Book Two: Later On,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the Hazzard Reading Room at Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St. This title is part 2 in a trilogy.

Gould will discuss the process of writing this sequel that is set in 19th century Pittston. Much of her research was conducted in the library’s Community Archives Room.

Gould grew up in Portland and Brunswick. After college in New Hampshire, she moved to Boston and worked for a major publishing firm there; she later moved back to Maine. In 2013 she was a Maine Literary Award finalist, and in 2014, an excerpt from The Eastern won the Maine Literary Award for Short Fiction.

Copies of the book will be on sale after the workshop.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 582-3312.

