CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards banquet was held on Nov. 8 to honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty.

Henry A. Scheel, of Rockport, was one of America’s most respected naval architects and yacht designers. During his long and distinguished career, Scheel produced more than 250 complete designs which have been utilized by builders of sailboats and other craft in the U.S. and Europe. To express his high regard for Maine Maritime Academy, Scheel left funds in 1994 to permanently endow scholarships for students in the three upper classes who best exemplify intellectual curiosity and achievement, according to a release from the academy.

The local Scheel Scholars honored at the awards banquet included:

Anthony Franchetti, of Wilton, a senior majoring in marine transportation operations;

Donald Hustus, of Brooks, a junior majoring in power engineering operations;

Sydney Knowlton, of Albion, a senior majoring in power engineering technology; and

Abigail L’Abbe, of Topsham, a junior majoring in marine science.

