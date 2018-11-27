U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin said Tuesday his request for a recount in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race is “about making sure that the system works” following a historic ranked-choice election he portrayed as “chaotic” and confusing for voters.

Yet clerks in several of the 2nd District’s largest municipalities – including Lewiston, Bangor and Waterville – said there were occasionally long lines but no chaotic scenes at their polling places on Election Day.

“No chaos here in Waterville,” said City Clerk Patti Dubois. “The only confusion was why the governor’s race was not a ranked-choice race.”

“The long lines at the ballot box (were) due to the time it took for the ballots to be scanned,” said Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. “It wasn’t voter confusion at all. The voters knew what they were doing.”

Poliquin, a Republican serving his second term in Washington, currently trails Democrat Jared Golden by 3,509 votes following the nation’s first use of ranked-choice voting to decide a congressional election. In addition to challenging the constitutionality of ranked-choice voting in court, Poliquin on Monday formally requested a recount of the nearly 300,000 ballots cast in the 2nd District on Nov. 6.

That recount is expected to take up to four weeks to complete as teams hand-count ballots from 370 towns several times because of the ranked-choice process.

Speaking to reporters before flying back to Washington, D.C., Poliquin repeated that he was the victor on Election Day because he won the plurality of votes but less than the majority required under ranked-choice voting. So the Republican said it would be irresponsible of him not to challenge Golden’s victory “now this chaotic system has kicked in.”

“This is a very big deal to make sure every vote in Maine is accurately counted,” Poliquin said at the Portland airport. “And I think it’s time that we have real ballots counted by real people – real ballots counted by real people instead of this black box that computes who wins and who loses.”

In a ranked-choice election, voters have the option to list candidates in order of preference on their ballot sheets, although ranking is not required for a ballot to count.

Voters’ second- or third-choice preferences only come into play if no candidate wins a majority of the vote on the first tally. In subsequent vote tallies, specialized computer software – Poliquin’s “black box” – then eliminates candidates from the bottom up and their supporters’ votes are reallocated to the candidate they ranked second. That candidate elimination process continues until one person wins a majority of the remaining vote pool.

In referring to the computer software as a “black box,” Poliquin and Maine Republicans are casting an ominous shadow over a process they say lacks transparency. They have also repeatedly sought to cast the Nov. 6 election as “chaotic” and even circus-like as voters attempted to navigate the ranked-choice system for the first time in a general election.

“There’s been lots and lots of confusion,” Poliquin said. “On Election Day, you folks have all reported this and seen this. We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of folks who have come to us.”

But clerks from a half-dozen larger towns in the 2nd District disagreed with – and sometimes laughed at – Poliquin’s portrayal of the election. Additionally, media organizations in Maine did not report on any widespread problems or confusion during or immediately after the election.

Lewiston City Clerk Kathy Montejo said she saw “very few voter questions on RCV and a lot fewer spoiled ballots (replacement ballots) than I anticipated.” Montejo said election staff did occasionally field questions from voters concerned about whether their ballots would count if they chose to vote for only one candidate or didn’t rank all of the candidates. (The answer, to both, was yes.)

Likewise, Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said her staff also fielded numerous questions about whether voters were required to rank candidates. But the delays and lines that Poliquin cited during his Tuesday news conference were caused by the high turnout and the time it took for the ballot-reading machines to scan the three separate sheets of paper from each voter, she said.

“I would not describe ranked-choice as chaos,” Goodwin said. “It is definitely a lot more work for us.”

Clerks from some of the larger municipalities in the northern part of the district said they did not experience any chaos around ranked-choice voting on Election Day.

Kim Finnemore, a deputy city clerk in Presque Isle, said she was at the polls on Election Day and voters were not confused about the ranked-choice ballot.

“I wouldn’t say we had chaos or confusion,” Finnemore said. “We had lines of people waiting to put their ballots through the machines but not a lot of people asking our ward clerk a bunch of questions.”

Fort Kent Town Clerk Angela Coulombe said, “It was a very busy election but it was not chaotic.”

