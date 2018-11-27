The staff of Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood in Waterville collaborated with members of the Beacon Hospice Team to honor the resident (and volunteer) veterans in a ceremony held Nov. 14.
Special guests in attendance included Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, Col. Andrew Gibson of the National Guard, Northern Light Inland Hospital President John Dalton, co-administrators of Lakewood, Shannon Lockwood and Megan Stiles, Beacon Hospice team members Kelly Herlihy, the Rev. John Bilowith, and several of their volunteer veterans and staff, guest trumpet player Nicholas Connelly, and Lakewood veterans, residents, staff, family and friends.
Seven veterans were formally honored at this ceremony including three who served in the Korean War. This year, event organizers included a POW/MIA Memory Table and a Photo/Memorabilia Table with genuine military items such as combat boots, helmet, dog tag and photos of our beloved veterans.
Nicholas Connelly closed the program with a live performance of Taps.
