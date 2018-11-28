Dec. 4 Farmington Coig
The annual FAEM ECU Heat Share Benefit Christmas Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Old South Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington.
The concert will feature Cape Breton’s internationally renown band, Coig.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a jam session will kick off at 6:15.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $5/$10 for students. Donations will be accepted for the ECU Heat Share. The Sandy River Foundation has authorized a $5,000 matching grant. Ticket reservations are recommended by calling 491-5919.
For more information, visit coig.ca or farmingtonucc.org.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
First lady calls opioids 'worst drug crisis' in U.S. history
-
Nation & World
'Fearless Girl' statue is no longer staring down 'Bull'
-
Local & State
Firefighters respond to report of structure fire in Madison
-
Food & Dining
Maine breweries join Sierra Nevada in wildfire relief
-
Business
Sales of new homes plunged 8.9 percent in October