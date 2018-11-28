Dec. 4 Farmington Coig

The annual FAEM ECU Heat Share Benefit Christmas Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Old South Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington.

The concert will feature Cape Breton’s internationally renown band, Coig.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a jam session will kick off at 6:15.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $5/$10 for students. Donations will be accepted for the ECU Heat Share. The Sandy River Foundation has authorized a $5,000 matching grant. Ticket reservations are recommended by calling 491-5919.

For more information, visit coig.ca or farmingtonucc.org.

