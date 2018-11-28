Several area fire departments responded Wednesday morning to a report of a structure fire on Bass Road in Madison.

The fire, reported at 8:47 a.m., drew firefighters from Madison, Skowhegan, Anson, Solon, Starks, Athens and New Portland, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s dispatch log.

Bass Road is off Hayden Road, which is off U.S. Route 201, near the Lakewood Golf Course.

A message left at the Madison Fire Department was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
madison maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.