Several area fire departments responded Wednesday morning to a report of a structure fire on Bass Road in Madison.

The fire, reported at 8:47 a.m., drew firefighters from Madison, Skowhegan, Anson, Solon, Starks, Athens and New Portland, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s dispatch log.

Bass Road is off Hayden Road, which is off U.S. Route 201, near the Lakewood Golf Course.

A message left at the Madison Fire Department was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

