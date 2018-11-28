Maine brewers have joined Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s fundraiser for California wildfire relief efforts by brewing a special beer and donating all profits.
Sierra Nevada created the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and is asking other brewers to replicate the recipe, while working with suppliers to provide the raw ingredients.
Among the 1,000-plus breweries to answer the call are Portland brewers Allagash Brewing Co., Foundation Brewing Co., Liquid Riot Bottling Co. and Urban Farm Fermentory, as well as Kennebunkport Brewing Co., Mason’s Brewing Co. in Brewer and Tributary Brewing Co. in Kittery, according to a list on Sierra Nevada’s website.
All sales will go to the Sierra Camp Fire Relief Fund, which the Chico, California-based brewery started with $100,000 in seed money.
The Camp Fire, which began on Nov. 8 and was finally fully contained on Nov. 25, killed at least 85 people, destroyed 14,000 residences, devastating the town of Paradise and a wide swathe of Butte County, California.
